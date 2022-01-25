Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Southaven man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Arthur Lee Jones of Southaven, Miss., in DeSoto County.

He is described as a Black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at about 1:00 am near Church Lane in Desoto County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Arthur Lee Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Lee Jones, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

