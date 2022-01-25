Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Southaven man

Arthur Lee Jones
Arthur Lee Jones(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Arthur Lee Jones of Southaven, Miss., in DeSoto County.

He is described as a Black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at about 1:00 am near Church Lane in Desoto County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Arthur Lee Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Lee Jones, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine D White
Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
WLBT at 10p (January 24, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (January 24, 2022)
South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement