Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

A car was riddled with bullets and covered in blood, stopped at the corner of Lamar and Capitol Street.

WLBT crews saw two people loaded into an ambulance.

JPD has not revealed any information about this shooting at this time.

The shooting is just a block away from the Governor’s Mansion, where Tate Reeves is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address at 4 p.m.

