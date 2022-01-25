Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

The crash on I-55 at Savannah
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Police chased a driver down I-55 on Tuesday morning, ending in a crash.

Terry police chief Michael Ivy says an officer tried to pull someone over in Terry when they sped off.

Officers pursued the driver down I-55 to just South of Savanah Street where they swiped a truck and crashed. Hinds County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the pursuit.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Ivy said the driver was carrying a felony amount of drugs in the vehicle.

