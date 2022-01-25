Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A weak weather system is tracking from Texas into The Gulf of Mexico tonight and has a shield of light rain with it. A little rain is possible tonight and first thing in the morning. No severe weather will take place. This system will drift away from us, allowing us to see more sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this week for highs and lows will be in the 20s and 30s. There is nothing in the cards this week for any severe weather or big temperature swings. This weekend will be sunny with highs in the 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. Lows this entire week and this weekend will be within a few degrees of freezing.

Average high is 58 and the average low is 37. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and northerly Tuesday at 10mph. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:27pm.

