Mississippi College students are demanding change: Here’s what you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been a number of ways that changemakers have aired their grievances.

From throwing tea in the Boston Harbor to taking a knee during the singing of the national anthem, those hungry for change have not shied away from making noise in hopes of making a tangible difference.

In the past week, a group of Mississippi College students have taken to one of the biggest social phenomena of the 21st century to advocate for change.

An Instagram page called “@mscollegestudentsspeak,” was started on January 15 with the hopes of “starting a dialogue,” about student experiences with counseling and disability services at Mississippi College.

The Instagram page, which is not affiliated with the school, has amassed a following of 1,409 followers, and over 50 posts detailing the experiences of both current and former students.

What started as a place for students to share their experiences, turned into a vehicle for change.

“Our initial desire for this page was to start an open dialogue with the students and staff of Mississippi College to improve the Student Counseling & Disabilities Services on campus. We wanted to be a safe space where students could voice their experiences with that service by sharing their stories anonymously,” explained the page’s admin.

“From week one, the stories submitted contained situations that were far more complex and concerning than we originally anticipated. Our goal quickly expanded to include advocating on behalf of those students whose stories have been ignored or dismissed. We want our school to take responsibility for where it has failed its students and authentically seek to improve its systems to ensure that students have access to quality counseling and disabilities services.”

“We have become a community in the sense that almost every single story we receive says something along the lines of, ‘I’m so thankful I found this page. I thought it was just me.’ Students are not alone in their experiences. There is power in speaking up and saying, as a collective group, we deserve better,” they explained.

The page has invited students and supporters to sign a Change.org petition that has garnered more than 600 signatures. The petition outlines a number of issues that students seem to face such as lack of appointment availability, dismissive attitudes, and the need for more female counselors.

In promoting their demands, many students have called on administration through Instagram posts on their personal accounts as well as the @mscollegestudentsspeak page.

On Monday, the page posted a statement made by Mississippi College president Dr. Blake Thompson in response to the MS College Students Speak Instagram account in which he outlined steps that the college hoped to take as a response.

However, students have also tagged Dr. Jonathan Ambrose, Associate VP for the Student Experience & Dean of Students in posts in hopes of bringing these issues to his attention.

According to the content shared through Instagram stories, with the consent of Ambrose, Ambrose reached out to the owner(s) of the page, where they were encouraged to change the name of the account in order to avoid their account getting flagged, as well as making it known that the page is in no way affiliated with the school.

“I want to do what I can to make our students feel known and cared for. I am always available for MC’s students to see how we can help and what we need to do to better support our students. This is extremely important to me so I want to make it a priority,” said Ambrose through direct message with the page.

Mary Schneider, a senior at Mississippi College says she hopes that MC is able to figure out what the issues are with the disability and counseling department so that the proper changes can be made.

“These stories that are being shared shouldn’t happen to anyone,” said Schneider.

In sharing her own experiences, Schneider states that she has had a positive experience so far and that the counselor makes her feel “validated”, but also challenges her to grow.

“Just because my experience was positive doesn’t mean that these stories that are being shared are any less real.”

Carrie Carley is an alumnus of MC and has stated that while she has graduated, she still hopes that the page can create change.

“As MC alumni, the reason I’m advocating for change in the counseling program because students are paying for the services as part of tuition and fees, but the counseling services aren’t meeting the needs of the students it claims to serve,” Carley explained.

“I want to be proud of my alma mater, and I think MC has the capacity to change. My hope is that people reaching out will lead to change and create a safe and supportive environment for students.”

Cate Skipworth is a Junior at MC and when she started to experience depression and anxiety, she met with a counselor outside of the school.

In her search to find ways to improve her mental health, she found that an emotional support animal may be beneficial.

In going through the process of having her ESA live on campus with her, she found that the director made it difficult for her to finish the process.

“The meeting was disheartening, especially after I had already been through a lot,” Skipworth explained.

“This is someone who is going to help me,” Skipworth thought.

Skipworth says that the director she spoke with tried to find loopholes rather than help her, and began to generalize the problems she was going through.

Skipworth says the director told her, “Everyone is going through what you’re going through. Maybe you should rethink getting an ESA.”

In sharing her story, Skipworth explained that she comes from a very loving and supporting family and that they even made calls on her behalf.

“I get sad thinking about it because everyone doesn’t have that,” she said.

“I hope to see a change in the department, and that they handle problems with more care and empathy.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.