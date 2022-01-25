Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Kevin Hart to come to Thalia Mara Hall

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on Friday, February 18.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The comedian is famous for starring in several comedy specials as well as movies such as Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine D White
Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Where is the $1.8B in pandemic relief going in Mississippi?
WLBT’s things to know 1/25/22: Reeves address, Lyft dangers, Omicron threat, Garbage contract