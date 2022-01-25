Kevin Hart to come to Thalia Mara Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on Friday, February 18.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The comedian is famous for starring in several comedy specials as well as movies such as Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

