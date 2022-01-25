Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi

An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The woman, who was found in 1976 with a gunshot wound to the head and her hands cut off, is believed to have been from Jackson County.(Facebook/TEAM SHERIFF)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WLOX) - A woman found dead nearly 45 years ago just over the Alabama state line could be from Jackson County.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted an artist’s rendering of the victim Tuesday in the hopes of identifying her.

According to the post, the woman was found floating in Sessions Creek off of Potter Tract Road in Grand Bay on May 18, 1976. She was shot in the head and her hands were cut off.

The woman, who has never been identified, is believed to have been 50-65 years old at the time of her death. Authorities say she stood 5′3″ and weighed 140 pounds.

Henderson James Williams, who was convicted in 1994 of murdering his own mother, is believed to have also killed the unidentified Jane Doe. Williams was the primary suspect in the murder of the Jane Doe victim. He died in prison in 2010.

Forensic reconstruction artist Carl Koppelman created a new rendering of what authorities believe the unidentified woman could have looked like before she died. If anyone recognizes the photo or has any information about her identity, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633. Tips can also be submitted online at www.mobileso.com/crimetips

On May 18th,1976, a 50-65 year old, White female was found floating in Sessions Creek off of Potter Tract Road in Grand...

Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine D White
Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
Authorities: Miss. woman forged fax ordering release of her incarcerated boyfriend
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

Phiandrea Pruitt recalls the day that she was scrolling on Twitter and found a tweet where a...
How a Black woman is empowering students of color through their natural hair
The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart to come to Thalia Mara Hall
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest