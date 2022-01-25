First Alert Forecast: drying & clearing out today, turning colder overnight with near freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bouts of light showers continue to track eastward across central and southwest MS this morning. Be careful for those getting on the roadways since most are wet/damp. Rain chances will likely taper off over the next few hours. As this system moves out to the east, a dry cold front will slip in from the north today. This will help usher in drier and slightly cooler air. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 50s as clouds gradually clear out into this evening. It will get cold tonight with lows near and slightly below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature beautiful and bright conditions as high pressure builds in across the regions. Temperatures will be on the cooler air tomorrow afternoon in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under sunny skies.

Cool and mostly dry weather looks to carry to the rest of the week at this point. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 50s on Thursday before another front drops in reinforcing the cooler air on Friday where highs in the upper 40s look likely. Near 60 degree temperatures look to return over the weekend on Sunday as temperatures trend warmer. Besides the slight potential for a shower Friday, we might not see rain return until next week.

