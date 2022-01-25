Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

