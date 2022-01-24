WLBT’s things to know: South Jackson water woes continue, Schools affected by water pressure, Women killed at motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days

Some South Jackson residents are frustrated because they’ve had little to no water at their homes since Thursday. High elevation areas – including on Forest Hill Road and at the Hinds County Youth Detention Center – have been impacted the most. The water issues started early Thursday and were caused by a major water main break and problems at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant. The city engineer hoped to have these issues fixed by Friday but said additional water leaks over the last two days have caused delays.

2. 2 women shot multiple times, killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson

Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Medgar Evers Blvd. The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown. Brown says two women, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, were found shot multiple times inside a room at the Rainbow Motel Sunday evening. There is no suspect(s) or motive at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

3. Some JPS schools shift to virtual learning due to water pressure challenges

Due to low or no water pressure in parts of south Jackson, the following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake

Jim Hill High, 2185 Fred Harris Drive

Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

Instruction at the followings schools is being temporarily being relocated for today, Monday, January 24, 2022:

Key Elementary to Lester Elementary

North Jackson Elementary to McWillie

Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle

Wilkins Elementary) (Kindergarten - 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary

Wilkins Elementary (3rd- 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary

