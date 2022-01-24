Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WATCH: Mayor Lumumba to provide updates on city water issues

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media briefing to provide regular updates related to city issues and initiatives and answer questions from the news media.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams will also provide an update on city water system issues.

You can live stream the event here.

