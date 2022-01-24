WATCH: Mayor Lumumba to provide updates on city water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media briefing to provide regular updates related to city issues and initiatives and answer questions from the news media.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams will also provide an update on city water system issues.

You can live stream the event here.

