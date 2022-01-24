Two people killed in three vehicle wreck in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-vehicle wreck in Oxford takes the lives of two people and leaves another person with life-threatening injuries.

Oxford Police Department says it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 7.

The driver and occupant of a Honda Civic, Maggie L. Keller, 40, of Oxford, and Tyrone L. Jones, 42, of Abbeville both died on the scene.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma had life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Right now, the driver is currently in the ICU at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The driver of the third vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, declined medical treatment on the scene.

OPD has not released any details on how the wreck happened.

