Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two people killed in three vehicle wreck in Oxford

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-vehicle wreck in Oxford takes the lives of two people and leaves another person with life-threatening injuries.

Oxford Police Department says it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 7.

The driver and occupant of a Honda Civic, Maggie L. Keller, 40, of Oxford, and Tyrone L. Jones, 42, of Abbeville both died on the scene.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma had life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Right now, the driver is currently in the ICU at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The driver of the third vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, declined medical treatment on the scene.

OPD has not released any details on how the wreck happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women shot multiple times, killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl

Latest News

South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
Today at 11 - WLBT
Clinton's Olde Towne Historic District
Development plans in works for downtown Clinton
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian dead after Pike County crash