South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some South Jackson residents are frustrated because they’ve had little to no water at their homes since Thursday.

High elevation areas – including on Forest Hill Road and at the Hinds County Youth Detention Center – have been impacted the most.

The water issues started early Thursday and were caused by a major water main break and problems at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant.

The city engineer hoped to have these issues fixed by Friday but said additional water leaks over the last two days have caused delays.

Forest Hill residents Tye Tripp and Ed Cole said Sunday that they didn’t have any water at all. It’s an issue they say they’re all too familiar with.

“You can’t flush, you can’t wash dishes, you can’t wash clothes, you can’t do anything,” Cole said. “About every month and a half, we’ll have a day, sometimes two, or sometimes longer.”

“If there is a break anywhere in the area, we are affected. If there’s any problem at anytime we’re affected. I don’t think that any water issue has happened, and we have not been affected,” Tripp said.

Both residents say it’s an inconvenience because they have to go to friend’s or family’s houses just to shower and brush their teeth.

Tripp added that it’s especially frustrating since we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

“Hand washing is very important, bathing is very important, and sanitizing is very important. We don’t have the essential need - water - to be able to do those things,” she said.

They said the ongoing water crisis gets expensive as well because they’re forced to eat out and stock up on water.

“I got a Kentwood subscription just to have something in a bigger bottle because we never really know when it’s gonna happen. So we always have to stay prepared just in case it happens,” Tripp said.

Meanwhile, they’re still expected to pay their water bill.

“People just have to have what they pay for,” Cole said. “Water bills come in; you have to pay. If you don’t pay them, they terminate it. But consumers, we don’t have that option.”

Cole said he likes the neighborhood and is past the age where he’d consider relocating.

However, if a young family was considering moving to the area, he said he’d have to tell them the truth.

“The truth is that the conveniences just aren’t what they ought to be,” he said.

In a press release, City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said he expects significant progress to be made into Monday morning.

He’s expected to give an update at the Mayor’s daily briefing Monday afternoon.

