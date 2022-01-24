Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Some JPS schools shift to virtual learning due to water pressure challenges

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low or no water pressure in parts of south Jackson, the following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24, 2022.

  • Peeples Middle,  2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake
  • Jim Hill High, 2185 Fred Harris Drive
  • Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

Instruction at the followings schools is being temporarily being relocated for today, Monday, January 24, 2022:

  • Key Elementary to Lester Elementary
  • North Jackson Elementary to McWillie
  • Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle
  • Wilkins Elementary) (Kindergarten - 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary (3rd- 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary

Our Child Nutrition team will prepare meals for pick up at all schools shifting to virtual.

After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for today.

