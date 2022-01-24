Some JPS schools shift to virtual learning due to water pressure challenges
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low or no water pressure in parts of south Jackson, the following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24, 2022.
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake
- Jim Hill High, 2185 Fred Harris Drive
- Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive
Instruction at the followings schools is being temporarily being relocated for today, Monday, January 24, 2022:
- Key Elementary to Lester Elementary
- North Jackson Elementary to McWillie
- Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle
- Wilkins Elementary) (Kindergarten - 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary (3rd- 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary
Our Child Nutrition team will prepare meals for pick up at all schools shifting to virtual.
After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for today.
