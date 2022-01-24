Some JPS schools shift to virtual learning due to water pressure challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low or no water pressure in parts of south Jackson, the following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake

Jim Hill High, 2185 Fred Harris Drive

Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

Instruction at the followings schools is being temporarily being relocated for today, Monday, January 24, 2022:

Key Elementary to Lester Elementary

North Jackson Elementary to McWillie

Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle

Wilkins Elementary) (Kindergarten - 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary

Wilkins Elementary (3rd- 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary

Our Child Nutrition team will prepare meals for pick up at all schools shifting to virtual.

After-school programming at these sites is also canceled for today.

