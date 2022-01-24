Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl

(Pearl Fire Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A small fire broke out at a restaurant in Pearl around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Greg Flynn, public information officer with the Pearl Police Department, says the fire occurred at Ruby Tuesday in the exterior wall near the restrooms.

There were no injuries or significant damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old Lee County man
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
State archives awards more than $3M in preservation grants
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
Some areas of south Jackson continue to experience low to no water pressure as City work crews...
City continues restoration of water system; some areas experiencing low to no water pressure