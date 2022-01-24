Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A small fire broke out at a restaurant in Pearl around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Greg Flynn, public information officer with the Pearl Police Department, says the fire occurred at Ruby Tuesday in the exterior wall near the restrooms.

There were no injuries or significant damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

