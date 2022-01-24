Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old New Albany man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill Jr. of New Albany, Miss., in Union County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill Jr. of New Albany, Miss., in Union County.

McGill is described as a white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 21, at about 9:00 p.m. near County Road 107 in Union County, wearing a polo shirt, brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, gray socks, white Nike shoes with a blue Nike swoosh, and a New York Yankees hat.

McGill is believed to be in a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre bearing MS tag UNC4526 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say David McGill Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of David McGill Jr., contact Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1941.

Two people killed in three vehicle wreck in Oxford