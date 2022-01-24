Pedestrian dead after Pike County crash

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 51 in Pike County involving a pedestrian on Saturday night, January 22.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Sundae Montague, 42, of Magnolia, Miss., traveled south on US 51 when she collided with Clinton Rosa, 29, of Magnolia, Miss., who was standing on US 51.

Rosa received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

