Pedestrian dead after Pike County crash

Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 51 in Pike County involving a pedestrian on Saturday night, January 22.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Sundae Montague, 42, of Magnolia, Miss., traveled south on US 51 when she collided with Clinton Rosa, 29, of Magnolia, Miss., who was standing on US 51.

Rosa received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
