Multiple JPS schools to go virtual due to water pressure issues plaguing city

(JPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple Jackson Public Schools will be going virtual Tuesday due to little or no water pressure across Jackson.

The water issues started early Thursday and were caused by a significant water main break and problems at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant. “We’re working on it. We continue to ask for patience,” City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said.

Below is a list of schools going virtual on January 25.

• Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

• Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

• Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

• Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

• Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

• Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

• Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

• Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street

• Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive

Students attending these schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at their school between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programs at these sites will also be canceled Tuesday.

WLBT at 6p