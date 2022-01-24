Multiple JPS schools to go virtual due to water pressure issues plaguing city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple Jackson Public Schools will be going virtual Tuesday due to little or no water pressure across Jackson.
The water issues started early Thursday and were caused by a significant water main break and problems at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant. “We’re working on it. We continue to ask for patience,” City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said.
Below is a list of schools going virtual on January 25.
• Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
• Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
• Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
• Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
• Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street
• Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
• Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
• Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
• Wingfield High, 1885 Scanlon Drive
Students attending these schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at their school between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
After-school programs at these sites will also be canceled Tuesday.
