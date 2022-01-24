Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that redraws the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts to account for changes in population.

His spokeswoman says the Republican governor signed it Monday.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

The plan expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population the previous decade.

But it does so in a way that the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, did not want.

