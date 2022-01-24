Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lawmakers sponsor bill to create car tag commemorating Bulldog’s 2021 National Championship

The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship...
The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship Trophy following their victory over Vanderbilt in the College World Series Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If lawmakers pass one bill, Mississippi State University fans will be able to celebrate the Bulldogs’ baseball national championship every time they renew their car tags.

Several lawmakers have signed on to sponsor S.B. 2223, which would create a license plate commemorating MSU’s 2021 National Championship in college baseball.

If approved, the tag would cost an additional $30 on top of a customer’s regular car tag fee, with $24 of each sale going to the Mississippi State University Foundation.

One dollar from each sale would go to the Mississippi Burn Care Fund; $2 of each sale would go to the state highway fund and $1 of each sale would go into a special fund created by the state to administer the program governing special license plates.

The bill was authored by Rankin County Sen. Josh Harkins and was co-authored by an additional 18 senators, including Sens. Walter Michel, Joey Fillingane and David Blount.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant

Latest News

South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
South Jackson residents frustrated about having little to no water pressure for several days
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
WATCH: Mayor Lumumba to provide updates on city water issues
Mayor Lumumba to provide updates on city water issues