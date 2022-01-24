Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel

(WSMV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says the incident occurred Sunday evening at the Rainbow Motel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

