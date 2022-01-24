Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says the incident occurred Sunday evening at the Rainbow Motel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.