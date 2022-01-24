Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson City Council expected to vote on premium pay for firefighters Tuesday

A Jackson fire truck
A Jackson fire truck(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are one step closer to receiving the premium pay they were promised as part of this year’s budget.

Tuesday, the city council is expected to vote on an ordinance to award the additional pay for Jackson Fire Department lieutenants and captains.

The council voted the measure out of the Public Safety Ad-Hoc Committee on Monday and is expected to present the measure to the full council for a vote at a special meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance was placed in the committee last week, following a lengthy discussion at the council’s January 18 meeting.

Council members postponed voting on the measure, in part, because they were advised by the fire chief that some firefighters would receive more premium pay than others under the council’s plan.

“It’s not like the police. Those guys start off at a certain (wage) and stay there 10, 15 years,” Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said. “Where you had some (in the fire department) that probably got performance raises... that kind of stuff... and it just kind of threw the equilibrium out.”

Premium pay was awarded to police officers last week.

Under the ordinance, the city would use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to raise lieutenant pay to $45,000 and captain pay to $48,000 annually.

Police sergeants and lieutenants, the fire department’s equivalent positions, were raised to the same amounts respectively.

Because some firefighters have received individual raises or bonuses over the years, not all would be eligible to receive the full amount of ARPA pay being offered.

In other cases, some firefighters would receive more because they are earning less than their colleagues.

“There were previously some that were making $37,000 and probably one making $39,000. This will put them (all) on a level playing field,” Banks said.

Chief Willie Owens had also asked the council to expand premium pay to include other longtime firefighters, including deputy chiefs, level two firefighters and relief drivers.

The plan expected to be voted on Tuesday applies solely to JFD lieutenants and captains.

The council will meet on January 25, at 2:30 p.m., at Jackson City Hall.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect in 30 days. Officers would receive a portion of the pay every two weeks.

