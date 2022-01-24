Connect. Shop. Support Local.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

