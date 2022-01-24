Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Governor Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he will deliver his third State of the State Address on Tuesday.

The governor says the address will occur at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed via Facebook.

According to Reeves, he will discuss a plethora of important topics such as education, infrastructure, crime, critical race theory, and eliminating the income tax.

