First Alert Forecast: seasonal temperatures likely this afternoon as clouds build in, shower chances to increase into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s chilly getting out the door this morning with most spots sitting in the 30s. Highs are forecast to climb close to average temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as clouds build in ahead of our next rain maker. Chances for rain will begin to increase off to the south into the early evening hours as a low pressure nears the northern Gulf Coastline. Scattered showers will likely become more widespread going forward overnight. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Besides a few showers lingering around early Tuesday morning, most of tomorrow will consist of drier conditions, especially as a front drops in from the north ushering in drier and cooler air. Temperatures will likely reach the mid-50s as clouds gradually clear out behind the front.

The remainder of the forecast through the rest of the work week looks quiet and cool. At this point, we could see highs reach the upper 40s and 50s each afternoon under mainly to partly sunny skies.

