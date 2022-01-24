Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonal temperatures likely this afternoon as clouds build in, shower chances to increase into tonight

Showers likely overnight
Showers likely overnight(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s chilly getting out the door this morning with most spots sitting in the 30s. Highs are forecast to climb close to average temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as clouds build in ahead of our next rain maker. Chances for rain will begin to increase off to the south into the early evening hours as a low pressure nears the northern Gulf Coastline. Scattered showers will likely become more widespread going forward overnight. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Besides a few showers lingering around early Tuesday morning, most of tomorrow will consist of drier conditions, especially as a front drops in from the north ushering in drier and cooler air. Temperatures will likely reach the mid-50s as clouds gradually clear out behind the front.

The remainder of the forecast through the rest of the work week looks quiet and cool. At this point, we could see highs reach the upper 40s and 50s each afternoon under mainly to partly sunny skies.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women shot multiple times, killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl

Latest News

Overnight Lows going into Monday morning are not as CHILLY as the last two nights. We are...
First Alert Forecast: A peaceful night is ahead of us with overnight Lows not as COLD as the last two nights. Rain chances return Monday.
This week holds cooler conditions with Highs in the 50s and 40s
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
A cold start to our morning! But we do heat up to the low 50s for our High today with mostly...
First Alert Forecast: Another COLD start to our Sunday morning. We do heat up to the low 50s today with sunny skies! Rain is in our near future!
Our rain chances return for us Monday evening and Tuesday. Low chances of rain and severe...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast