Development plans in works for downtown Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Clinton is about to give its downtown district a facelift.

Olde Towne will be seeing some new shops and restaurants in just a few months.

“The stronger the heart, the stronger the body. So, the stronger we can make the heart of the city, the better the city is,” Clinton Economic Development Director Daniel Lang said.

Residents who are passionate about improving the city of Clinton are now looking to build Olde Towne back to its former glory.

Local business owner Tim Parkman is leading the way to help make it happen.

“That was the destination spot in the Clinton community,” Parkman said. “And while it’s regressed and slowed down over the last 40-50 years I guess, we plan to bring it back.”

Economic Development Director Daniel Lang says the upgrades will enhance Olde Towne, but the area will still keep the small town charm people love.

Clinton's Olde Towne District is planned for new development. (WLBT)

“It’s going to be different, because it’s going to be a more small town vibe. We want to make sure that the families can walk to a Mississippi College basketball game. And then after basketball game, they can walk to a restaurant,” Lang said.

Lang and Parkman say folks can expect at least six new shops and restaurants by the time summer rolls around.

But Lang says the most important part of the project is to connect Mississippi College and local communities along the street.

“If we could just help that merge a little bit better, whether it’s having sidewalks, having more restaurants in Olde Towne district so that families from the neighborhoods could come to those restaurants, and then also students from university could come to those restaurants, there will be more of a bridge,” Lang said.

Parkman says after seeing the success of 303 Jefferson restaurant in Olde Towne that was recently remodeled, he believes with the right businesses in place, the area can once again be the heart of the city.

“It’s no reason why, you know, Clinton, particularly that area, should not be a destination place.”

Lang and Parkman also added that they are hoping to add more outdoor games in Olde Towne to promote more foot traffic and excitement in the area.

