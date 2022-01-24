Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 12,711 new cases and 13 deaths on Monday.

These numbers cover Friday through Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 694,093 since March 2020.

So far, 10,734 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,471,798 people are fully vaccinated and 3,601,077 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

