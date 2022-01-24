Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,900 new cases reported on Tuesday

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 4,909 new cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 699,002 since March 2020.

So far, 10,755 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,478,063 people are fully vaccinated and 3,623,769 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

