Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus

One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.

According to WCBI, authorities are searching for two more possible suspects.

Oktibbeha County sheriff’s deputies have charged 20-year-old Samual Lee Kirkland of Lexington with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Kirkland is currently in the Oktibbeha County jail.

According to investigators, the gunfire started about 7:00 Thursday night, near the Chadwick Apartments in Starkville.

Investigators say Kirkland himself was shot and was taken to a hospital, and arrested after being treated.

The victim in the shooting was also taken to a hospital.

Investigators are now searching for two teenagers who they believe also played a role in the shooting.

Deputies believe the suspects may be driving a 1990 Oldsmobile 98 with license plate number is HLB 7359.

If you see the car, you’re asked to call the police.

