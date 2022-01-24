Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says two women, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, were found shot multiple times inside a room at the Rainbow Motel Sunday evening.

An arrest was made Monday morning. Police say Jermaine Darnell White, 38, is charged with two counts of murder.

