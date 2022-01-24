Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 women shot multiple times, killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says two women, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, were found shot multiple times inside a room at the Rainbow Motel Sunday evening.

There is no suspect(s) or motive at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old Lee County man
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Small fire breaks out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
State archives awards more than $3M in preservation grants