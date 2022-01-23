Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

State archives awards more than $3M in preservation grants

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - More than $3 million in grants have been awarded to 18 preservation and restoration projects in Mississippi.

The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced the awards Friday on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program.

The program helps preserve and restore historic courthouses, schools and other properties.

The grants include $150,000 to the Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth to restore its interior and courtroom and $250,000 for interior restoration of the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old Lee County man
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades

Latest News

Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
Some areas of south Jackson continue to experience low to no water pressure as City work crews...
City continues restoration of water system; some areas experiencing low to no water pressure
Our rain chances return for us Monday evening and Tuesday. Low chances of rain and severe...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine