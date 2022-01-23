Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Lee County man

(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE CO., Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old Belden man.

William Sanderson is described as a white man around five feet, eight inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, January 22, Sanderson was last seen in the 5100 block of Lackey Road in Lee County, wearing a black and green jacket with blue jeans, carrying a black duffle bag.

Family members say Sanderson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Sanderson’s whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.

