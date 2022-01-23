Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The promise of a $50 gift card created a long line to get the COVID vaccine at G.A Carmichael Family Health Center in Canton.

Health care workers at the clinic say that the line to get tested for COVID is wrapped around their building on any given day.

Clinic workers are seeing cases rise daily, and they knew they had to figure out a way to get more people vaccinated.

So, the family health center partnered with the State Health Department to offer the gift card incentive. Leaders of the center say they expected a good turnout, and they’re glad an incentive is what encouraged people to come out because protecting the community is still the main goal.

“I think it gave people that extra nudge for those that had some vaccine hesitancy,” said Yvette McLaurin, a family nurse practitioner. “It gave them that extra nudge to come on out and get vaccinated.”

A gift card was given to anyone six years or older getting their first or second dose. Booster shots were also available.

