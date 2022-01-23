Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: A peaceful night is ahead of us with overnight Lows not as COLD as the last two nights. Rain chances return Monday.

By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear and sunny conditions on this Sunday with no rain. We see our Highs reach back into the mid-50s today. Tonight, we experience a peaceful evening with clear skies. Our Lows are not as low this morning as the last two mornings. We see Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Going into the workweek, our Monday holds the potential for a low rain chance at about a 30 % chance of showers during the evening and rain overnight going into Tuesday. Monday, the High is in the upper 50s to low 60s with the Low in the low 40s.

Tuesday morning, we see a small chance for rain moving in for us overnight going into Tuesday morning. Severe weather is unlikely with this system. Tuesday High mid-50s with the Low in the low 30s.

Wednesday, we see a decrease in temperatures as the High returns to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies and no rain. On Thursday, Highs return to the low 50s with mostly clear skies and sunny conditions.

Friday and Saturday, our Highs hang out in the low to mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions with Lows returning to the mid-20s to low 30s.

