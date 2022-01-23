First Alert Forecast: Another COLD start to our Sunday morning. We do heat up to the low 50s today with sunny skies! Rain is in our near future!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
A cold start to our morning! But we do heat up to the low 50s for our High today with mostly sunny skies and no rain!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We are looking at yet another COLD morning in our viewing area. The Low this morning is in the low 20s. So you’ll need to take extra time to warm up your car and defrost your windows.

We do get warmer today with Highs reaching into the low 50s. Our lows return to the low 30s. Clear and Sunny conditions on Sunday with no rain.

Going into the workweek, our Monday holds the potential for a low rain chance at about a 30 % chance of showers during the evening and rain overnight going into Tuesday. Monday, the High is in the upper 50s with the Low in the low 40s.

Tuesday morning, we see rain moving through with a small system bringing us rain showers at about a 40% chance of showers. Severe weather is unlikely with this system. Tuesday High mid-50s with the Low in the low 30s. Wednesday, we see a decrease in temperatures as the High returns to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies and no rain.

On Thursday, Highs return to the low 50s with mostly clear skies and sunny conditions. Friday and Saturday, our Highs hang out in the low 50s with mostly sunny conditions with Lows returning to the mid-20s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

