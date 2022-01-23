Connect. Shop. Support Local.
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(WWNY)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Pascagoula will have to find some alternate ways to get around starting Monday.

Pascagoula police announced that CSX will be working on multiple railroad crossings beginning Jan. 24.

The affected crossings are at 14th Street, Magnolia Street, Frederic Street, and Port Road.

CSX will be working on one crossing at a time and will close the crossings to traffic while work is underway.

