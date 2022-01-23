City continues restoration of water system; some areas experiencing low to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some areas of south Jackson continue to experience low to no water pressure as crews continue to address system issues.

Water leaks on Raymond Road and Deer Park Street and lingering issues with the membrane train system at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant have delayed the full restoration of water.

High elevation areas of south Jackson have been most affected, including on Forest Hill Road and at the Hinds County youth detention center. These areas are experiencing low to no water pressure as repairs continue to be made.

“Our previous water system issues have not been fully resolved due in part to additional water leaks in the past two days,” said City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams.

Williams said he expects significant progress to be made throughout the day Sunday and into Monday morning.

“We hope to make significant progress today and will keep residents informed moving forward.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.