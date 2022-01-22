Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral

Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral
Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By now, you’ve all seen the rant by Memphis Tigers men’s basketball head coach, Penny Hardaway, after Thursday night’s loss to SMU.

So has the rest of the world, thanks to social media, including the pundits at ESPN.

The stir caused Hardaway to issue an apology Friday night on Instagram.

Hardaway’s profanity-laced tirade at the Memphis media caught the attention of the panels at the network’s afternoon talk shows around the horn and pardon the interruption.

Penny said the media should back off questioning him about whether he can do the job because of a young roster depleted with injuries. It draws this response from the national media.

The Tigers next play at Tulsa Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man, 66, found dead in driver’s seat of parked car
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
Samuel Hardee, Jr.
Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group

Latest News

Jim Hill cheerleaders to go for gold in national championship
Jim Hill cheerleaders to go for gold in national championship
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute
Source: WLBT
Jackson Natives give back to Jim Hill
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer