Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Lows near 20 degrees tonight with clear skies and wind chills in the teens. 

Saturday will be sunny with still chilly weather.  Highs only in the lower and middle 40s.  Sunday morning will be about just as cold as tomorrow morning with lows in the lower 20s.  Sunday will be sunny again with highs a little warmer in the lower and middle 50s. 

We could flirt with 60 degrees Monday as we have a mixture of sunshine and clouds.  A few showers are possible by nightfall.  A better chance for showers will develop Tuesday, but severe weather looks unlikely. 

Cooler weather returns for much of next week after this system moves through.  Highs will be near 50 and lows in the 20s and 30s.  North wind at 5mph tonight and Northerly at 10mph Saturday.  Average high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 36.  Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:24pm.

