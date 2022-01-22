Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking the temperatures out there! COLD conditions in store for us this weekend!

Saturday holds cold conditions and sunny skies across the area with no rain. Highs today in the...
Saturday holds cold conditions and sunny skies across the area with no rain. Highs today in the mid-40s with Lows returning to the low 20s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We started our morning off rather COLD, and today we will remain pretty cold outside with Highs in the mid-40s. Saturday holds sunny conditions and mostly clear skies. Tonight, temperatures drop back to the low 20s again for the Low, with clear skies.

On Sunday, our weather looks about the same as Saturday. We do get warmer on Sunday, with Highs reaching into the low 50s. Our lows return to the low 30s. Clear and Sunny conditions on Sunday with no rain.

Going into the workweek, our Monday holds the potential for a low rain chance at about a 30 % chance of showers during the evening and rain overnight going into Tuesday. Monday, the High is in the upper 50s with the Low in the low 40s. Tuesday morning, we see rain moving through with a small system bringing us rain showers at about a 40% chance of showers. Severe weather is unlikely with this system. Tuesday High mid-50s with the Low in the low 30s. Wednesday through Friday, we see a constant decrease in temperatures as the High returns to the mid-40s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday with 50s returning on Friday. So another cold go for us at the end of the work week next week.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather cente

