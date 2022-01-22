First Alert Forecast: dangerously cold weather possible overnight, sunny skies return on Sunday along with highs in the 50s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potentially dangerous cold is in the forecast tonight and into early Sunday morning. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will begin to drop below freezing where they will stay until mid-Sunday morning. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the lower 20s in most spots with a few upper 10s possible under mostly clear skies. Remember to protect the 4 Ps before heading off to best later tonight (people, pets, pipes, and plants).

Sunday will start off very cold below freezing in the 20s. Temperatures are expected to warm nicely to the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon hours. There will also be lots of sunshine to go around across central and southwest MS tomorrow!

With winds shifting back out of the south, temperatures will be slightly warmer and closer to normal on Monday in the upper 50s. Most of Monday should be dry and rain free. Chances for rain will likely begin to increase going into Monday night and Tuesday morning as our next weather maker marches in. We should see this system clear out by the morning hours on Tuesday as a cold front drops in from the north. This could cool us back down to the 40s on Wednesday before highs return to the 50s by Thursday.

