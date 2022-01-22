Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: dangerously cold weather possible overnight, sunny skies return on Sunday along with highs in the 50s

Sunny and in the 50s tomorrow
Sunny and in the 50s tomorrow(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potentially dangerous cold is in the forecast tonight and into early Sunday morning. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will begin to drop below freezing where they will stay until mid-Sunday morning. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the lower 20s in most spots with a few upper 10s possible under mostly clear skies. Remember to protect the 4 Ps before heading off to best later tonight (people, pets, pipes, and plants).

Sunday will start off very cold below freezing in the 20s. Temperatures are expected to warm nicely to the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon hours. There will also be lots of sunshine to go around across central and southwest MS tomorrow!

With winds shifting back out of the south, temperatures will be slightly warmer and closer to normal on Monday in the upper 50s. Most of Monday should be dry and rain free. Chances for rain will likely begin to increase going into Monday night and Tuesday morning as our next weather maker marches in. We should see this system clear out by the morning hours on Tuesday as a cold front drops in from the north. This could cool us back down to the 40s on Wednesday before highs return to the 50s by Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, 66, found dead in driver’s seat of parked car
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
Samuel Hardee, Jr.
Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi

Latest News

Saturday holds cold conditions and sunny skies across the area with no rain. Highs today in the...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking the temperatures out there! COLD conditions in store for us this weekend!
Tracking the temperatures this week as we continue to see cold conditions through the weekend...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast
Sunshine to return over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: dangerous cold tonight with lows in the 20s, turning slightly warmer over the weekend as skies brighten up