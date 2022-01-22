Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fire chief warns homeowners about use of alternative heating methods

Collins Fire Chief John Pope is warning homeowners about using stoves, ovens or outdoor heating...
Collins Fire Chief John Pope is warning homeowners about using stoves, ovens or outdoor heating equipment to stay warm indoors.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The chief of the Collins Fire Department says alternative ways of heating your homes, such as using stoves ovens or outdoor heating equipment, can be a dangerous thing to do.

Chief John Pope says he’s seen too many fires caused by homeowners using ovens or stoves to heat their houses.

He says using propane or gas heaters meant for outdoor use can also cause fires indoors.

He says don’t use those heating methods and make sure you have smoke detectors in your home.

“We understand that some people have difficulties being able to have means to heat their homes, but we want them to understand don’t use an unsafe method,” Pope said. “Reach out to a neighbor or loved one, maybe there’s a community group that may offer assistance that might could help you be able to get funds to get a proper type of heating source.”

Pope says if your home is heated by gas, it’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

“Even if you have central heat and you’re not using a supplemental heat source, carbon monoxide can build up in the home if the gas heat source is not vented properly or if it’s not burning cleanly if it’s not been serviced by a service technician,” Pope said.

Pope also says any indoor heat source needs to be a minimum of three to five feet away from anything that’s combustible.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old Lee County man
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Our rain chances return for us Monday evening and Tuesday. Low chances of rain and severe...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine
WLBT at 10p (January 22, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (January 22, 2022)
Hinds Co. DA seeking more resources from the state in wake of homicide spike