Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, deputies conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says they received a tip about contraband inside the center.

According to Sheriff Jones, deputies recovered several things, including drugs, shanks, and cellphones.

Rankin County Drug Interdiction, Interstate Interdiction, and the Madison Police Department assisted with the shakedown.

The sheriff says this is an example of the agencies’ working relationships with one another, which he says will play a big part in keeping the jail and community safe.

“These are things that we have to do. Anytime we have information, we have to act on it, especially if it’s credible information. When you act on the credible information, and you’re able to go in and conduct an investigation, and you’re successful, this always leads to what we consider safety measurements in our detention facilities for the safety of the detainees as well as the safety of the employees as well.”

As of right now, no charges have been filed. However, the sheriff says if any of the contraband that’s recovered is linked to anyone inside or outside the jail, they will be charged.

This is an ongoing investigation.

