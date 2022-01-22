Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Blessing of the Fleet ceremony

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne county residents braved a bone-chilling cold Friday morning to celebrate the sheriff department’s newest crime-fighting tolls. Sheriff Edward Goods held a Blessing of the Fleet for the new vehicles for his agency.

Dozens of Claiborne county residents gathered at the Courthouse for the Blessing of the Fleet. Prayers were offered in thanks for 11 new vehicles and for the protection of the deputies who will drive them.

The new fleet is comprised of seven 2021 Chevy Tahoes, three 2021 Ford Tauruses, and a transport van. Sheriff Edward Goods said working with the county administrator helped fulfill a promise to the residents.

“We don’t have to worry about breaking down,” said Goods. “We don’t have to worry about whether this works or not. It gives you a sense of pride. I think it gives you a sense of pride in the community. It gives the citizens a sense of pride.”

“It’s real good. We need it,” said Port Gibson resident Marcus Turner. “We’ve been needing it for a long time, and he got it done.”

The 41-year-old said the department now has the tools they desperately needed.

“Claiborne county is a real big place, and the vehicles that they had at first they weren’t good vehicles,” said Turner. “So now he has something to work with, and you do a crime, you go to jail in style.”

The vehicles were purchased for $250,000.00 through funding from the Claiborne County Board of Supervisors and a grant from Entergy. They are equipped with laptops, 5G capability, prisoner transport systems, and the latest policing technology.

