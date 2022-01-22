Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capri movie theater will show its first film in decades on Saturday night.

The historic Capri theatre was built in 1939. For almost five decades it anchored the neighborhood now called Fondren.... Posted by Robert St John on Saturday, January 22, 2022

The theatre closed in 1986 but is now reopened.

According to a Facebook post by Robert St. John, the theatre has a 40-foot-screen, Dolby 7.1 sound, a state-of-the-art digital projector, and reclining lounge seats.

Tickets are online only for the first few days and can be purchased at caprimovies.com

Saturday’s movie at 7:30 p.m. is sold out.

