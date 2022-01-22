Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare to offer free COVID-19 testing

Staff at the Taney County Health Department are seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 tests.
Staff at the Taney County Health Department are seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 tests.(ky3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, January 22nd, Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare are partnering to provide drive-thru COVID testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are suffering from symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, drive by for free testing while supplies last. The event location is Quinn Healthcare, PLLC, 768 Avery Blvd. N, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Quinn Healthcare recognizes the rising cases of COVID and wants to support our community by offering free COVID testing with drive-thru convenience. Participants can enjoy a live radio remote until 1:00 CST hosted by WJMI.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, 66, found dead in driver’s seat of parked car
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
Samuel Hardee, Jr.
Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group

Latest News

Tracking the temperatures this week as we continue to see cold conditions through the weekend...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral
Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Blessing of the Fleet ceremony