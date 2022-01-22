Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare to offer free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, January 22nd, Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare are partnering to provide drive-thru COVID testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are suffering from symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, drive by for free testing while supplies last. The event location is Quinn Healthcare, PLLC, 768 Avery Blvd. N, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Quinn Healthcare recognizes the rising cases of COVID and wants to support our community by offering free COVID testing with drive-thru convenience. Participants can enjoy a live radio remote until 1:00 CST hosted by WJMI.

