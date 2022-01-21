Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge

Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper Young Dolph is now being hit with a federal charge.

Justin Johnson, 23, appeared before a federal judge for the first time Thursday for violation of federal supervised release on a weapon charge, according to U.S. Marshals.

He will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals until the federal legal proceedings are handled.

He also faces charges in Shelby County for the murder of Young Dolph on Nov. 17. After being on the run for nearly two months, U.S. Marshals tracked the 23-year-old down in Brazil, Indiana on Jan. 11.

His charges include first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Johnson and his alleged accomplice, Cornelius Smith, both appeared before a Shelby County judge for an arrangement earlier this week and are still searching for lawyers.

Prosecutors could choose to seek the death penalty or a life sentence without parole for the first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured

Latest News

Samuel Hardee, Jr.
Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle
Owens discusses a lack of resources in his office.
Hinds Co. DA seeking more resources from the state in wake of homicide spike
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road
18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road