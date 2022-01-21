WLBT’s things to know 1/21/22: Yazoo Co. bullying, Jim Hill cheer champs, State adds 5 new pre-K programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

3 On Your Side Investigates: Reporting bullying on Yazoo County School District buses

A frustrated Yazoo County mother who is upset that her son is a victim of chronic bullying reached out to 3 On Your Side. Wendy Burgess told WLBT that her son’s bullying at school and on the school bus was not being properly handled by either the Yazoo County School District or by the bus transportation service. “It is ridiculous. You have a parent calling you constantly and they just look at you and they just kind of smile like they don’t care,” Burgess said. On Tuesday afternoon, her 9-year-old son Tucker Burgess rode home from Bentonia Gibbs Elementary School on the school bus where his mother says he was beaten by 3 boys. Read the full story here.

2. Jim Hill cheerleaders to go for gold in national championship

The Jim Hill High School cheerleaders are getting ready to compete on the national stage! The school announced they will compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida. It will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from February 11 - 13. The team’s coach says they have worked hard to get this far. “This competition does mean a lot to us because we’re able to broaden our horizons and show not just people in the Jackson area, but people in the state and in the nation that a group of young ladies from an urban area can compete across genres, states and across the country,” said head coach Tamika Washington. The school will also have multiple fundraising opportunities to pay for the team’s trip. Read the full story here.

3. State adds five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students

Petal Pre-K learning collaborative. (WDAM)

Mississippi has five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students. Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted on Jan. 20, to add the five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to the current list of 18.

The new ELCs are:

Brookhaven Early Learning Collaborative

Kosciusko Early Learning Collaborative

Rankin County Early Learning Collaborative

Scott Early Learning Collaborative

South Panola Early Learning Collaborative

The ELC expansion is made possible by $6.3 million in state funds. State funding continues to increase for the ELC program with $8 million in 2020-21 and $16 million for 2021-22, which brings the total appropriation to $55.5 million since the 2014-15 school year. The five new ELCs will serve 840 pre-K 4-year-olds in eight new classrooms and 34 existing classrooms.

