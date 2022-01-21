Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wind chills tonight in the teens with lows in the lower and middle 20s. Cloudy skies will prevail, but a few areas of freezing drizzle or sleet are possible towards morning over our southernmost counties where a winter weather advisory is in effect for a potential light coating of ice.

Sunshine will return Friday with highs in the upper 30s, but wind chills closer to freezing all day.

Expect lower to middle 20s Friday night, Saturday morning, Saturday night & Sunday morning as well. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday as both days enjoy sunshine.

The next chance for rain comes our way Monday, but severe weather looks unlikely.

North wind tonight and Friday at 10mph with higher gusts. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:23pm. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36.

